I have been frustrated by the news reporting and the shutdown of most small businesses in Minnesota. The news media, be it the paper, television or radio, constantly slant the news reports to impose their beliefs. This is not reporting but spreading their political propaganda.
An example of this is the April 27 Free Press editorial regarding the use of hydroxychloroquine's effectiveness for COVID-19 patients. A study that has not even been reviewed was cited showing that HCQ resulted in more deaths than standard care. There was no mention in that study that all the patients were seriously ill. No dosage, no frequency or duration of the medication was shown in that study. The implication is that HCQ is more likely to kill you than standard treatment.
And yet you ignored the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Hydroxychloroquine study in which the total number of COVID-19 patients treated with HCQ is 2,333. Of those 2,137 (91.6%) improved clinically. These positive findings must not fit your editorial narrative.
As for the shutdown of the state's small businesses, it is an insult to think that owners are not smart enough to figure out how to open their businesses and be safe at the same time just like the large stores have been able to all this time.
Having owned a small business and knowing many other owners, small business owners have to be creative, smart and risk takers to stay in business. They take risks every day they open their doors.
Gov. Tim Walz needs to help open up more of Minnesota at a faster pace.
Elaine Meyer
Mankato
