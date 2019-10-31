The recent editorial “State spending: Plan for paperwork will cost millions” gets the facts wrong about the federally imposed requirement to verify financial accounts of Minnesotans on Medicaid, known as Medical Assistance. (The editorial said it was a state requirement).
Health care coverage is critically important for Minnesotans on Medical Assistance. We want to make sure people are informed about what they need to do to stay covered.
Federal law requires states to implement an asset verification system to search for potentially unreported financial accounts held by people applying for or enrolled in Medicaid who have a disability, are blind, or are age 65 or older.
These individuals must authorize the use of the system to maintain their coverage. States risk losing federal Medicaid funding if they do not have the system in place.
Minnesota is phasing in the system over a year to help this vulnerable population comply and prevent coverage disruptions.
Enrollees who haven’t missed the deadline and haven’t returned the form still have time to return it. Simply fill it in, sign it and return it to the county.
Enrollees who have yet to receive the form in the mail should not worry. Be aware that the form will be mailed in the coming months. The forms are being mailed in batches from August through March.
Enrollees who missed the deadline and had their coverage closed can get re-enrolled and covered retroactively for up to three months through the county. Anyone affected by this newly required form has options and it’s not too late to restore coverage.
The department will continue to work with counties, providers and advocates to see that people return the forms and maintain coverage.
Tom Moss
Interim Assistant Commissioner, Health Care Administration
Minnesota Department of Human Services
