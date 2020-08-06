Outstanding job topping off Commerce Drive in North Mankato with the new fountain art piece.
The entire project, with all the upgrades, really came together and is something to be proud of!
Now, someone please get rid of that idiotic Godzilla replica downtown. When you come across the bridge it’s the first thing you eyes are drawn to. I’m guessing most don’t even notice the stone sign with the flags across the street. The neon-lighted paddle wheel previously was really eye catching.
It’s said the previous mayor didn’t like it, but people I’ve talked to certainly did. Regardless if that piece is brought back, that metal behemoth needs to go.
Gary Plym
North Mankato
