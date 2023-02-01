A recent article in The Free Press discussed California being a leader in testing drinking water for microplastics. Closer to home, nearly 40 million people rely on the Great Lakes watershed for water which has 112,000 particles of microplastics per square mile, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Because microplastics are so tiny and plentiful in the Great Lake’s region, they slip past water treatment facilities and into our bodies. As research progresses in this field, scientists continue to find microplastics in new places like human blood, breast milk and fetuses!
Microplastics come from many sources like plastic bags, polyester clothing and other plastic materials that shed microplastic fibers.
What makes them so concerning is that the chemical additives in plastics have been proven to cause harm to humans. A report from the Nordic Council of Ministers found that, 144 chemicals groups hazardous to human health are added to plastic.
One of the most infamous is bisphenol A, a chemical first designed as a pharmaceutical hormone that was later used to harden plastics. BPA is a known hormone disruptor that causes infertility, cancer, and birth defects, to name a few side effects.
A recent study found 93 percent of Americans have unacceptable BPA levels in their bodies from breathing, drinking, and eating plastics.
In recent years microplastics have been widely recognized as pollutants of global concern and rightfully so. The only way to stop this pollution of our environments and bodies is to stop producing plastic, although companies are planning to do the opposite.
Consumers can combat this by not purchasing plastic bottled beverages and using reusable shopping bags, among other actions.
Walter Friesie
Mankato
