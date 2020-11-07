The pandemic has forced record-high unemployment. Schools have turned to hybrid learning models. Some businesses have closed forever.
The American people struggle to put food on the table or pay for housing. Millions have fallen into poverty.
Congress claims to work for the American people, yet discussions of economic aid are stifled by refusal to compromise. For months, both sides of Congress point the finger across the aisle. Average Americans must pay the price for this perpetual cycle of blame.
Unfortunately, blame is a powerful skill in a politicians’ repertoire. Playing the blame game is not sustainable or responsible. It is an infantile and transparent tactic.
I write as a frustrated American. Frustrated that those in power treat politics like a game. I am frustrated that the American dream has begun to fade from existence.
Employees and employers used to benefit from each other. The prosperity of America was built on the backs of the working class. Now wages have stagnated, and CEO pay has skyrocketed.
The American people have gone into great financial debt to maintain middle-class standards of living. The gap between the rich and middle-class swells. The government of the people, by the people, for the people shall perish from the Earth.
Power and money fall from the same tree. The wealthy are engrained in politics, if not the politicians themselves.
If we continue down this road, the middle class will perform an irreversible vanishing act.
Marissa Mammenga
Mankato
