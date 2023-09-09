As a Medicare beneficiary who recently experienced health issues, I believe there is broad consensus that health-care costs are too high, including prescription drug costs. Naturally, our elected officials gravitate toward prescription drug manufacturers to address costs.
I was struck by this line in a recent editorial in this paper, “the battle for reasonable and market driven prescription drug prices continues.”
While it is true that the Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to dictate drug list prices in Medicare, and Minnesota has passed a prescription drug affordability board to do essentially the same thing, neither of these will reflect “market driven” prices. If our elected officials want to address the high costs of prescription drugs, they should look at the entire drug supply chain.
Manufacturers are only one step in the prescription drug supply chain. There are also wholesalers, pharmacy benefit managers, and pharmacists. If wholesaler and pharmacist made sense to you, but you don’t know what a pharmacy benefit manager is you’re not alone.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, are middlemen that administer drug formularies for insurance companies and control how much patients will pay for the drugs they are willing to cover. They also negotiate considerable discounts with manufacturers.
However, instead of passing those savings on to patients, they base patient out-of-pocket costs on the pre-discount list price of a drug. This has resulted in PBMs strongly favoring higher cost prescription drugs on insurance formularies and profiting from the lower net prices of drugs they purchase.
That doesn’t sound like “market driven” pricing. There is work to do. It’s time to address how these middlemen are manipulating prescription prices and hurting patients.
Gerald Woodley
New Ulm
