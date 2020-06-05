On Monday night, the American people were subjected to a bit of tawdry street theater when the president arranged for streets near the White House to be cleared of demonstrators so that he could grandstand in front of the nearby Episcopal Church, Bible in hand.
If he had looked for wisdom in the Good Book he might have happened upon Micah 6:8 which says, “He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God.”
Do justice. Love kindness. Walk humbly. But no, instead we heard about plans to deploy the U.S. military against the American people to silence the protests. This is a time to listen, to be in dialogue, to seek change in oppressive laws and brutal police practices.
Military oppression will enflame, not calm. There will be no peace until justice has been served.
Arlene and Paul Renshaw
Mankato
