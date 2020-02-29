When I became a firefighter, I knew it wasn’t a career for the faint of heart. Rescuing people out of burning buildings never is.
However, I don’t think I fully understood that firefighters have alarmingly high rates of cancer, cardiac and mental health issues compared to the general public — that is until I received my own cancer diagnosis in 2018.
Firefighting affects your health in ways you would not expect, and while I never regret being in the fire service, I do wish I had been more aware of the health risks involved.
Recently, the National Fire Protection Association found that more than 68% of all firefighters will develop some form of cancer in their lifetimes. Another study found 55% of the firefighters named on the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall of Honor died of cancer.
After 26 years of firefighting, 13 of those being Madison Lake fire chief, I’ve seen my share of fellow firefighters deal with cancer, cardiac and emotional trauma issues. And while doctors may not directly connect these issues to the fire service, I’ve been around long enough to realize these are not isolated incidents.
Cancer-related deaths in the firefighting community are spiking and soon cancer will overtake cardiac disease as the leading killer of firefighters nationwide.
When I received my diagnosis, I really struggled to get the help and information I needed. That’s when I turned to the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE), an organization devoted to generating awareness around these health risks and championing legislation to help connect firefighters with the resources I struggled to find two years ago.
Currently, MnFIRE, along with hundreds of firefighters across the state, are working to get the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program bill (HF 1782 and SF 2264) passed by the Minnesota Legislature in 2020.
Through a $7.2 million appropriation of funds, the bi-partisan program promises to improve access to firefighter-focused health resources for our state’s firefighters. It would also increase awareness of the health risks associated with being in the fire service by educating firefighters across the state on the three leading causes of firefighter death — cardiac, cancer and emotional wellness.
My cancer diagnosis is one of many and if we don’t make more strides to protect our hometown heroes, it certainly won’t be the last.
Firefighters are continually exposed to synthetic materials, which increases the amount of smoke and toxic gas released during occupied structure fires. Dirty or ill-fitting protection gear can also increase the risk of exposure to carcinogens, and prolonged exposure to the skin and lungs is especially dangerous.
Departments do what they can to address these issues, but with limited resources, firefighters receive limited help and education. Firefighters are committed to being there to protect our community. But now we need your help — and the help of Minnesota legislators — in order to protect our health. It starts with greater awareness and funding.
I urge legislators to pass the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program bill and ensure firefighters have access to the resources needed to combat occupational health risks. I also encourage fire departments to contact MnFIRE about how they can promote greater health awareness amongst their firefighters.
Kevin Kennedy is the former Madison Lake fire chief. He has 26 years of firefighting experience and is a multi-time cancer survivor. To learn more about the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, visit www.mnfireinitiative.com.
