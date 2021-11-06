It’s a shame that so many still struggle to get affordable health care, even after they enroll in Medicare.
I’m relieved to have Medicare benefits, but frequently those aren’t enough. I know plenty of my fellow seniors have trouble paying for dental care, vision care and hearing needs.
Because Medicare does not cover those and seniors often are unable to stretch their fixed incomes far enough, some people go without getting those needs met. It’s equally bad that younger people also experience unaffordability in health care.
If you agree with me that we should put an end to health care being financially out of reach, then I invite you to tell your legislators to debate a bill for the Minnesota Health Plan.
This bill would enact a single-payer solution in our state. No more interference by insurance corporations and their ever-changing rules about deductions, co-pays and exclusions for conditions and diseases.
The Minnesota Health Plan would make access to reasonably-priced health care available to everyone in the state. Everyone from newborns to elders would be covered under that single-payer system and Minnesotans could finally have all the health care they need.
Our patchwork of health-care delivery systems, controlled by corporate profiteers, is a social disaster that affects everyone.
Ask your state legislators to end that disaster by staging a hearing on the bill that would eliminate those profiteers from the equation.
A legislative hearing of the bill would let us discover which legislators fight hard for affordable health care versus the ones collaborating with the profiteers who keep good health care a privilege for the wealthy.
James Brown
Mankato
