This letter is to express our appreciation to various Mankato businesses for going above and beyond to help us after a Dec. 26 auto accident rendered our car inoperable.
Minnesota State Patrol immediately connected us to Abel Towing after our initial call. The tow truck driver was at the scene in about a half an hour and worked hard to place us in a position in the city where we could rent a car and get on our way to our home in Wyoming.
A few minutes at the Perkins restaurant allowed us to regroup and have a free soda. Enterprise Car Rental set us up with a vehicle, and Jerry’s Auto Body repair fixed our car as good as new.
Thank you, Mankato.
Minnesota nice for sure.
Steve and Barb Sundermeyer
Gillette, Wyoming
