As I sit at home and contemplate the bizarre reality in which we find ourselves, and the resources it will take to fend off this assault on public health, I can't help but think back to previous politicians and the policies they put in place.
More to the point, I believe Minnesota is in a much better position than many states due in large part to the leadership demonstrated by House Rep. Jack Considine (District 19B, 2014 to present) and Clark Johnson (District 19A, 2010 - 2018).
These two men were/are strong advocates for our rainy day fund, which before December 2019 already had $2.36 billion and recently has been fully funded with an injection of $1.33 billion. It's worth noting the perseverance towards this goal crossed two governorships and a handful of election cycles.
If you couple Minnesota's solid financial position, with what by all accounts is nothing short of stellar leadership by Gov. Tim Walz, I think most Minnesotans should feel confident that we can, and will, emerge from this crisis in better shape than most states.
That's not to say there won't be hardships ahead. However, we've given a full toolbox to a governor who has proven he will lead by listening to subject-matter experts and respect their recommendations.
When the post-event debriefing occurs, I'm certain the wisdom of these men, the policies they crafted, and their integrity will be duly noted as defining moments in Minnesota's fight against COVID-19.
Mark Anderson
Mankato
