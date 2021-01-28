Construction of Enbridge Line 3 across northern Minnesota represents another in a long line of injustices perpetrated against the land, water and people of our great state. Further, it shows the hollowness of the governor’s campaign slogan: One Minnesota.
Whose Minnesota are we talking about? Certainly not tribal members that have fought this misguided project from the onset and through whose backyard the pipeline will flow. Certainly not the waters anywhere near the vicinity of the pipeline; waters already threatened and in danger of impairment. And certainly not the sizable majority of people who are convinced, and rightly so, that our planet is warming at an intolerable rate.
If we are to be considered One Minnesota, that means protecting all of Minnesota including, water, land and people. There is an old adage that says, “water doesn’t run downhill, it runs toward money.” Seems that oil from tar sands runs the same way.
Robert Finley
Mankato
