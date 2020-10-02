The Republican Party's goal is to win Minnesota for the first time since 1972. I remember that election.
The Richard Nixon-Spiro Agnew ticket also ran on the slogan "law and order."
Agnew resigned in disgrace Oct. 10, 1973. After months maintaining his innocence, he pleaded "no contest" to a charge of federal income tax invasion, in exchange for the dropping of charges of political corruption.
Aug. 9, 1974, Nixon became the only U.S. president to ever resign from office. However, the fix was in.
Nixon was immediately pardoned by Gerald Ford, the House Republican leader appointed to replace Agnew as vice president.
John Mitchell, Nixon's 1968 campaign manager, then served as U.S. Attorney General (top cop). He again served as chairman of Nixon's 1972 presidential campaign. Due to multiple crimes committed in the Watergate affair, Mitchell was sentenced to prison in 1977. He served 19 months, the only U.S. attorney general to serve a prison sentence.
Law and order.
Ronald Reagan, perhaps the most revered Republican president of my lifetime, once said: "Concentrated power has always been the enemy of liberty."
Reagan referred to Russia as "the evil empire."
Famous philosopher George Saytayana said: "Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
Ronald J. Peck
North Mankato
