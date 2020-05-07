Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, advocates a huge new state borrowing package to “put Minnesota back to work” and “take advantage of historically low interest rates.” He neglects several important factors.
Minnesota already has a state debt per citizen of $10,230, second only to North Dakota among our neighbors, according to usdebtclock.org. We have the highest tax rates in this area and the fourth highest tax rates in the nation. Our lowest income tax rate is higher than the highest rate in 23 other states, and our sales tax is the highest in the region, according to the Center for the American Experiment.
We have just blown through a large share of state reserves — reserves that are critical to maintain debt payments should the economy not recover quickly from the pandemic shutdown, or if another downturn hits soon. Minnesotans are hurting already; we need a tax cut to become more competitive.
It is debatable whether another massive bonding program will have any long-term economic benefit. The short-term construction projects will be at the expense of rebuilding Minnesota’s other non-government businesses.
Given that, it seems very unwise to take on more debt for anything other than repairing or replacing bridges and other infrastructure rated at high risk for safety issues.
It makes more sense to take advantage of interest rates by refinancing existing debt, and give long-suffering Minnesota taxpayers a break.
Paul Bade
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.