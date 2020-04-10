With the current COVID-19 situation affecting our state, I am concerned about the powers which the governor is executing.
The governor's executive orders aren’t constitutional. I read the state constitution and Article V Sec. 3 does not give any specific powers to the governor to issue a shelter in place order. Also, it does not give the governor power to tell a private business how to operate (shut down or limit the amount of occupants). I realize that we need to curb the spread of this virus, however, abusing executive power is not the way to go about it.
These executive orders essentially allow the state government to get away with getting citizens to comply without making their demands lawful. I believe a more official demand would be the passing of a law (which can actually be enforced and more easily questioned legally). Executive orders have a power of shaping the public's perception but don't carry the weight of the law behind them.
The court case of O'Connor v. Donaldson seems very relevant here. Issuing executive orders which shut down business, put people out of work, and confine people to their homes violates our liberty (and pursuit of happiness).
Lastly, if the governor essentially shuts down businesses thereby limiting incomes of employees, isn't he responsible to compensate all of those employees for lost income? If employee's income loss isn't directly compensated then he is limiting their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Christopher Sodeman
St. James
