Democracy works when we work together. I want to lift up and celebrate the passage of legislation in St. Paul which will require electrical utilities to produce 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
This bill is a vital step towards Minnesotans doing our part to prevent the worst of the climate crises. How did this come about? It happened because neighbors talked to neighbors about what matters to them, because volunteers knocked on doors over the summer to listen to concerns, because people wrote letters to the editor, phoned potential voters, planted yard-signs and because people voted for candidates who listened to our voices.
Our very own state senator, Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, who has championed clean energy for years, said it best on the Senate floor Thursday night, “We can say it’s too tough, that we can’t do it. Or we can rise to the challenge, like we have done before — and when people in your district ask you what you did to fight climate change you can tell them that you were here, that you passed 100% clean energy.”
Shortly after his impassioned speech, the bill passed. We did it — we, the people, working together, took a bold step towards a future worth having.
Andrew Davis
St. Peter
