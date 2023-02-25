We all deserve to take time off if we are sick, regardless of who we are or where we work. The paid family and medical leave bill allows us to take time off to attend to our health and the health of our family members without losing our wages or jobs.
We are the only wealthy country lacking a national paid leave program. Eleven states and the District of Columbia have paid leave programs, but two-thirds of workers don’t live in those states. And while some employers voluntarily offer paid family and medical leave, the majority do not.
States that have paid leave programs benefit families, businesses and the economy. Providing parents with paid time off to care for newborns or adopted children contributes to the children’s and mother’s healthy development, supports fathers’ involvement in care, and improves families’ economic security.
Paid leave lets workers care for themselves and loved ones when ill or injured, reducing financial insecurity and stress. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and primarily large corporations have opposed this bill so they could maximize profits but businesses would benefit by having less turnover of employees, greater productivity and attracting higher qualified employees.
States with paid family leave have lower risk of poverty for mothers of infants and higher income. These benefits help low-income mothers and women of color who have access to fewer resources to help them balance caregiving and employment. They are more likely to be the primary breadwinner in lower paying jobs without paid sick or family leave.
Let’s address these disparities and make Minnesota the best place for families by passing paid family and medical leave this legislative session.
Jane Dow
Mankato
