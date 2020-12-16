As an extraordinary number of Americans die every day, we are faced with a very bleak Christmas and Hanukkah. The worst since World War II.
The Grinch in charge of the U.S. Senate is stonewalling a COVID-19 relief bill. As many Americans face unemployment, eviction, hospitalization, death, and economic disaster the Grinch wants to be thrifty. Yet he had no trouble gifting America's ultra rich the tax cuts they needed to keep their cherished status as the elite in our society.
With the virus disputing our once thriving business owners the Grinch proves his minions do not care for those once considered their base.
The generation that are children will remember this holiday season for the rest of their lives. That memory will carry with it the blame for its loss. Not even a lump of coal in the stocking. Just a hint of coal dust.
Rob Swart
Mankato
