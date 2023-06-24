The Free Press reports on the celebration of a new monument by a Mankato church group to honor military service. I am a former member of that church body and a Blue Earth County Vietnam veteran.
The monument is designed to promote the church body which is a miniscule part of the Lutheran faith community. This Mankato monument is unique in that no other church body has built a similar monument.
As a military veteran, I appreciate the recognition of my military service and that of others in the national recollection and reflection. The Mankato church body in its proclamations paints itself as a part of a Christian nationalist body, a concept which I as a Christian and an American find repulsive.
To find the true meaning of this monument one need only look at the engraved inscriptions. The monument is a self-congratulatory listing of the names of the donors and the church body.
To find the stories of Blue Earth County veterans one can search the stories of these veterans at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.
Norman Teigen
Hopkins
