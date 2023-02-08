As rents rise, inequality worsens, and homelessness persists, what can communities do to address the problem of families with no permanent place to live?
In the short term, you create more shelters. In the long term, you engage in advocacy and pursue public policies to change the state and federal funding streams related to housing. Housing activists have been doing both since the early 1980s.
Sadly, we are not making much progress.
The New York Times, in its business section, recently profiled four communities as they engaged in the annual Point-In-Time Count to determine how many Americans are living outside or in shelters. In recent years, the national total consistently exceeds half a million Americans experiencing homelessness.
The Times article summarized the count in Los Angeles and Phoenix, as well as two smaller communities: Rockford, Illinois, and Cleveland, Mississippi. Rockford’s population is over 140,000, while Cleveland is barely over 10,000 people.
Not directly comparable to Mankato, there are still lessons to be learned from the data. Rockford had the most success in addressing homelessness, but not for good reasons. Their economy is weak — rents are low, and many homes sit empty. Cleveland is in a part of Mississippi characterized by poverty and substandard housing. You would have to drive long distances from Mankato to find that level of economic desperation.
Demographics and housing are intertwined.
National housing trends might help us understand some of the demographic changes discovered by the Center for Rural Policy and Development. They cite the age group of 30 to 49-year-olds as those moving into rural counties, while 18 to 29-year-olds continue their exodus from those same counties.
With their work experience, the older group is more likely to find jobs. If they moved from an area with high housing demand, they can sell their homes at a premium and buy comparable homes in rural counties for less — pocketing the difference. Or, they might buy a larger home — maybe where they hope to retire.
Thanks to the Point-In-Time Count, it is easy to find how many people experienced homelessness in every part of Minnesota. The data includes rural areas.
But there is no shortage of data on housing, poverty and inequality. Our collective shortcoming is our inability to create public policies to fix the problem: we need more affordable housing.
Those 18 to 29-year-olds are leaving rural areas for many reasons, but most are leaving to further their education or get a job. As a result, affordable housing becomes an issue for this group as they move into the most economically vibrant parts of the state.
In greater Minnesota, Mankato is the center of a vibrant regional economy. Housing is at a premium. That means many people in our region pay disproportionately higher percentages of their income for rent and mortgages.
The burden of high housing costs limits their lives in many ways — they cannot save for retirement, they struggle with childcare costs, and, in the worst cases, they struggle with food insecurity.
To name all the nonprofit organizations in our region struggling to serve these families would take a great deal of space. Suffice it to say; we are fortunate to have a United Way willing to set challenging goals and achieve them. But charity is not a good substitute for equitable public policies.
In the same issue of The New York Times reporting the Point-In-Time Count of the homeless population, there was an article profiling a doctor who, for years, devoted his life to providing medical services to homeless people. The article ends with him summarizing those efforts: “This is what we do while we are waiting for the world to change.”
People needing affordable housing have been waiting a long time for things to change.
Mankato’s plan to address affordable housing needs is a welcome step. But it cannot make up for past mistakes or solve a national problem with local resources. Citizens and businesses must wholeheartedly support the plan, and nonprofits must constantly assess their capacity to play an even stronger role in meeting the needs of struggling individuals and families.
But more of us must become advocates for public policies to fix chronic shortages of affordable housing.
Keith Luebke co-directed the Welcome Inn during the late 1980s, was executive director of Partners for Affordable Housing from 1997 to 2006 and was director of the Multi-County Housing Authority for four years. He is currently retired.
