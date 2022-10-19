We in the Mankato area have been so fortunate to have had such caring and effective elected representatives as Karen Foreman, John Dorn, Kathy Sheran, Kathy Brynaert, Clark Johnson, Jack Considine, Nick Frentz and Tim Walz.
Let’s keep that string going by re-electing Foreman to the Mankato City Council so that we can benefit from her experience, problem-solving and attention to her constituents.
Najwa Massad should be rewarded for her informed and caring leadership as mayor. Luke Frederick has shown his support for frontline workers, our farmers, reducing the cost of health insurance for those in the individual market, and help for small businesses while serving as our state representative.
Frentz quickly rose into the leadership ranks of the DFL in the state Senate because of his grasp of important issues such as funding for education, for agriculture, veterans, rural broadband, mental health and the four-lane extension of Highway 14.
Walz deserves a second term as governor for his intelligent and informed leadership during the pandemic, his fiscal management, his support of education, his defense of women’s rights to an abortion and support for transportation among others.
And this area needs to send Jeff Ettinger to Congress to protect women’s reproductive freedom, Medicare, Social Security, veterans benefits, and our democratic institutions from misguided Republicans.
There is more than usual at stake in this midterm election. If you haven’t already voted, be sure to do so.
Don Strasser
Mankato
