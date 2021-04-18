I am a pastor and my church worshipped outside at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter on Easter Sunday morning, a day when Christians celebrate the power of life over death and love over hate.
Imagine my horror when I found a sticker promoting the ideas of Hitler stuck to a post in the park shelter while I listened to music before my sermon during worship. I quickly tore the sticker down and threw it into the garbage. Whoever posted that sticker wants to divide us by ethnicity, religion and racial identity, but this community is too strong for such nonsense.
I am proud to live in a place where Jews recently celebrated Passover, where Muslims are celebrating Ramadan, where people of many faiths worship with mutual respect, and where atheists and agnostics are valued for their ideas and questions.
I am thankful for the large number of people who are standing together to oppose anti-Semitism and racism.
This community is demonstrating what loving our neighbor looks like in practice.
The Rev. Andrew Davis
St. Peter
