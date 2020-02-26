Heads up, Eagle Lake.
At this time there are still residents who are not aware of a proposed motorsports park project to be located just north of Eagle Lake, across from Highway 14.
This proposed project is being protested by neighboring homes and additional Eagle Lake residents who don’t want this disturbance for multiple reasons, a few of them being loss of good agricultural land, increased noise and traffic, the impact on local wildlife, conflict of interest and lack of transparency.
We have repeatedly been given misleading and conflicting information from the developer. He attended the July 1 meeting and hasn’t been back to speak with concerned residents and provide honest answers.
We have been assured transparency and that simply has not happened.
Multiple red flags throughout this process have shown this is not in the best interest of the community of Eagle Lake or the neighboring homes that are affected.
A petition has been started to keep residents informed of the proposed project and the concerns that have been brought forth. It is located on www.change.org and is called “Stop the motorsports park in Eagle Lake.”
Additionally, if you’re able, attend a city council meeting (first Monday of the month at 6 p.m., City Hall) to voice your opinion.
Please take the time to be fully informed and understand the facts, no matter which side you support.
Erin Guentzel
Madison Lake

