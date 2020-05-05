I find it very noble that motorsports track developer Brad Bass is steadfast in his resolve to complete his project because he “believes in it”.
Well, Mr. Bass, I’m going to continue to be relentless because I believe it’s necessary. I will continue to fact check items that should have been properly researched in the first place. And why can I find this information when you can’t (or won’t)?
Remember the community and the residents you insisted on being a good neighbor to? I’m going to continue to fight for them (and us), because we deserve to enjoy our homes and small town atmosphere too.
I’m also going to continue to ask my own questions and answer the ones you refuse to address, because people want truthful answers. The petition wasn’t just started for signatures, it was to help keep residents informed when the ongoing mess of conflicting information clearly wasn’t helpful.
It is appreciated that this 30-day extension will allow additional information to be found, but an Environmental Asessment Worksheet with insufficient information (and that is clearly the case here) should have been returned to the developer to complete the missing data.
Among other things, mislabeled maps, inconsistent development plans, and a missed deadline were pretty clear problems.
While the additional information may fill in some holes, given its location this project will clearly have an environmental impact — there is no way it won’t. An Environmental Impact Statement is absolutely necessary.
To those interested in the petition, it can be found on www.Change.org and it’s called, “Stop the Motorsports Park in Eagle Lake.”
Erin Guentzel
Madison Lake
