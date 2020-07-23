In regards to the proposed Mankato Motorsports Park project in Eagle Lake, we have formed Citizens Against the Motorsports Park (CAMP) in order to appeal the city of Eagle Lake’s decision to not move forward with an Environmental Impact Statement.
On July 18 we participated in the Eagle Lake Tator Days parade to provide information (on the vehicles) and a demonstration of the decibels that would be allowed at this proposed project. While we sent our entry (float with noise) in the week before, a few minutes before the parade started a “concerned citizen” tried to have our demonstration silenced. They did not succeed.
Our rural neighborhood is being eyed as an industrial addition to a small town, increasing both noise and traffic while ignoring the sociological effects and impact on a designated wildlife lake.
We have created a website www.CAMPEagleLake.com with more information, including our petition with over 750 signatures and a link to our GoFundMe account to help with legal fees for the appeal in progress.
We want to protect natural resources, agriculture, rural living and those who love living in a small town. We’re asking for due diligence to be done, a transparent process and responsible decisions that focus on more than a new tax base.
Erin J. Guentzel
President of CAMP
Eagle Lake
