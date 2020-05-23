We members of Remember Me Too are gathering donors and are physically out among the students distributing food and necessities.
But their efforts got crushed by Minnesota State University Dean of Global Studies Anne Dahlman’s "My View" on May 12, by taking all the credit and disregarding student’s efforts.
We started to notice that students are in great risk of having no place to live when we were distributing food. Students began asking for cooked or canned food only. Why? Because they have no place to cook. Also, on-campus students are already kicked out of the dorm. Remember Me Too is working on getting urgent housing facilities available for students.
The number of students contacting Remember Me Too looking for help is increasing. One student during the spring break went to Los Angeles, and he got stuck there with no money, as he got laid off from his on-campus job. Another student is worried about her increasing debts as she had to borrow money to pay the bills. If international students cannot pay, they will be out of status to live in this country.
Remember Me Too is also understanding that some students live far away from campus and have difficulty getting groceries. We reached out to the university with no results. So, we turned to organizations who will be helping us with providing bicycles for students as a safe means of transportation.
We have reached out to the university multiple times. We again make the kind request to the university not to take student advocates for Remember Me Too as an adversary. Rather, we should be willing to work together to find out solutions to the problems that the international students are facing.
Dolly Baruah
Mankato
Founder of #RememberMeToo movement
