I have to wonder why anyone would want to become president. Who needs a job that will have you living in a metaphorical goldfish bowl, rip away your privacy and expose all your foibles and misdeeds?
Yet, every four years, several people aspire to it.
If you think about it, here are some of the expectations of a president:
1. Be an expert on politics, foreign policy, economics and all aspects of the law and the military.
2. Be reasonably good looking, preferably tall and not too heavy.
3. Have a thick skin, because there will be constant criticism and satirical expression.
4. Be prepared to answer questions about situations for which there are no satisfactory answers.
5. Be able to leap over tall buildings in a single bound.
I'm glad that somebody wants that job, but I'm concerned that it tends to attract a lot of the wrong people.
James A. Booker
Mankato
