Former President George H.W. Bush was sometimes mocked for advocating "a kinder, gentler nation."
I have thought of that recently as we have been subjected to a barrage of acrimonious political messages. There has always been some mudslinging associated with political campaigns, but it reached a new low with this one, and not just at the presidential level.
This trend might not improve next time, but for now we can turn on our TVs without hearing how someone's opponent will usher in the end of western civilization.
James A Booker
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.