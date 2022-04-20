I lost a friend in Washington when Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away. He would answer my phone calls and had his staff get back to me on matters when he couldn’t. We can’t replace Hagedorn, but we shouldn’t settle for anything less than a solid, principled conservative to fill his shoes.
I have listened to Republicans, conservatives and constitutionalists complain for years that government is broken and nobody is listening to, we the people. Folks have wanted a champion that will stand up against the 2 a.m. backroom deals, large omnibus bills that legislators are forced to vote on without allowing time to even read, and just too much spending to grow government in unnecessary ways.
Government is too big and out of control now and we need someone to put the brakes on.
I also hear complaints of legislators who don’t call you back or even respond to emails.
There is one legislator in the race, seeking the endorsement of the Republican Party that checks each of those boxes: my State Rep. Jeremy Munson.
Munson gets back to me when I reach out, he has a common sense answer when I ask him a question and I know he is the only proven conservative in this race.
I encourage you to vote for Munson on May 24 or earlier if you are in a mail in ballot precinct, in the special primary race to complete Hagedorn’s term.
Al DeKruif
Madison Lake
