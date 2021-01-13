"The road goes on and the party never ends" — Rep. Jeremy Munson would like folks to believe that describes the Jan. 6 rally at the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul.
Munson said the rally sponsored by the Republican Party "Storm the Capitol" was a "...a rally in support of fair elections."
Munson must have forgotten it was called "Storm the Capitol" and he failed to mention two of those speaking.
One said "the U.S. was on the threshold of a civil war and couldn't progress as a nation without violence." A second added, "We are going to fight, we are going to go down. There's going to be casualties. I'll be the first casualty. I do not care!"
This does not sound like a rally for fair elections. It sounds more like storming the Capitol.
Munson and his band continue holding forth about an unfair election. It is if they believe "the party goes on and the road never ends."
It has ended with Joe Biden the fairly elected new president. Trump and Munson's party fail to come to grips with fact the evidence is in. Munson said it was unfair to find fault with their rally when the same was not said of "similar political rallies after Minneapolis police officers murdered George Floyd."
That says it: They were protesting the fact Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.
"Storm the Capitol" was a rally over an election that was over a fantasy that the election was unfair. One would think that with more than five dozen court challenges tossed, Munson and his gang would realize the road goes on and their party is over.
Kent Wilson Jones
Lake Crystal
