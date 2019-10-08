A recent letter writer criticizing Rep. Jeremy Munson’s response to a Free Press editorial on the emergency insulin program is entirely incorrect.
The letter writer stated that diabetics, legislators and the governor have made it clear all along that it should be the insulin manufacturers who should pay for such a program, not Minnesota taxpayers – nothing in the legislation originally introduced or in the subsequent legislation does anything what the letter writer asserts.
The new legislation does exactly what Rep. Munson stated, which puts not just emergency insulin but insulin in general on the backs of taxpayers. That is simply fiscally irresponsible and heading down the slippery slope of any group that wants their portion of medical paid for.
Munson stated it was an option for some not all. Munson also described quite accurately that what started out for a small targeted group has led to a call for taxpayers picking up the tab not just for an emergency supply but the tab for all. Contrary to the letter writer claims — “The result is that Minnesotans are dying” — no one is dying so stop with the theatrics!
Munson is right — the response to any problem shouldn’t be big government first, at the expense of everybody else! This is simply opening the flood gate for the next group to claim they want theirs free too.
David Anderson
Lonsdale
