Rep. Jeremy Munson, why, when there are so many other critical issues, should leaving Minnesota to become part of South Dakota be voted on? It’s absurd.
Perhaps you could submit legislation denying a belief in gravity, or whether we need electricity.
It’s a ridiculous waste of time and taxpayer dollars, only illustrating how bereft the Republican Party is of ideas. If you think there are so many problems in this state, that the only solution is to leave, then why don’t you work on those problems first? That’s your job.
In my opinion you are lazy and not dealing with the real issues only using this made up issue to create divisions.
Your use of this as a political wedge issue is also rooted in racism and fear and for that you should be ashamed.
Brian Frink
Mankato
