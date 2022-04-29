The 1st Congressional District has several good candidates to take the late Jim Hagedorn's seat. With many people now seeing what the left wants to do to destroy America, there is one candidate who, I believe, can help in stopping this from happening. His name is Jeremy Munson.
As most people know, many representatives and senators in Washington have gone astray by not representing their constituents but have instead participated in under-the-table corruption with lobbyists and special interests.
I believe most of us want a fair, just and honest government with integrity and transparency. America is tired of being censored, canceled and attacked because they hold these principles. There are only a few in Washington, D.C., who truly hold our values.
People like Rand Paul and Jim Jordan represent the heart of America. They have stood against those who want to destroy our country. We need to see more people like them in Washington. We need someone who is principled and represents our values and will fight for those values.
I believe Munson would be the best to represent us.
Representing a constituency is not for the weak of heart. It is not for the person who succumbs to manipulation and underhandedness because they have no moral compass.
We must send Munson to represent us. He has proven himself as a fighter for the people of his legislative district.
He is, I believe, the person who would truly fight for us and not bend to those who want to destroy our country.
Get out and vote for Munson.
Leroy Vetsch
Mankato
