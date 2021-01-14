Rep. Jeremy Munson, why "Storm the Capitol"?
You see, sir, I think you are partially responsible for all this violence and the threats of violence that Gov. Tim Walz and his family have had to endure.
You allow, without challenge on your Facebook wall, all manner of threatening language towards our governor. Calling him a "tyrant" and "dictator," and I suppose a lot worse I have not seen.
The fact is he is our elected governor. A majority of the people of this state think he is doing a good job. He is, in fact, not a dictator. To allow such talk is tacit approval of such talk. It is the way President Donald Trump has done things. It's a pity that you emulate him.
Your attempts at suing to remove his executive emergency powers have failed how many times now? Three? Why not try working with him?
I'm not saying that you have to agree with everything, but why not try working with him? Instead you are attempting to create division and anger among the people of this state. Why?
Why was your rally called "Storm the Capitol", if you did not intend to storm the Capitol?
Brian Frink
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.