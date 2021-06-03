State Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, in reference to your letter of May 28: Why is state support of art centers a “waste of taxpayer dollars”?
Isn’t our collective investment into education, science, commerce, sports, history and the arts a good investment in our social structure and overall well-being as a society? I think Minnesota is an excellent example of the wisdom behind such spending.
It has been demonstrated that investing in artistic activities and programs provides great benefits to our fellow citizenry. These benefits are not limited to economic development but include creating a welcoming, “beautiful community” that celebrates creativity and inclusion.
Where hate is challenged by the arts, prosperity flourishes.
Once again you bring shame on your office by engaging in red meat political division. It’s a pity you are unable to lead with any other ideas than destructive ones.
Brian Frink
Mankato
