Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Another half an inch to an inch of additional rainfall tonight into Wednesday morning is expected to prolong high river flows through this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 803.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 745 PM CDT Tuesday was 803.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to begin rising on Thursday and crest near 804.4 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&