MY Place is a community gem. The leadership, dedication and initiatives of the director, the backing of the board, and the staff put in place whole-heartedly support the children and youth of MY Place.
The current fundraising initiative to expand MY Place experiences to more children and youth has attracted Mankato community entities to donate generously. They realize the importance MY Place plays in providing programming that would not have been possible for families had it not been at no cost to them.
MY Place has been making an impact upon the lives of children and youth educationally, socially, emotionally and beyond. Children are offered experiences in areas where that exposure would not have occurred outside of MY Place. They gain confidence and self-respect. They and their families are blessed to be a part of MY Place.
The recent generous financial support toward the expansion of MY Place reflects the realization that there is a dire need to bring these opportunities to more Mankato children and youth so, they too, can realize their potential.
This standard of programming needs to reach those who need it most. Donations from the community in the amount of $750,000 will release an immense matching donation that will make all things possible.
Please give generously.
Kathy Sallstrom
Mankato
