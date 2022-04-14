Numerous articles and editorials have been written blaming agriculture for water quality problems. The Free Press has rightly said science should be used to address these issues.
The American Geophysical Union which is peer reviewed, published research in 2015 (WR017323) which found increased precipitation is the main driver of increased streamflow. It also found agricultural land use and land cover changes had minimal impact on stream flow.
In the two Free Press Ditch 35 articles slowing the flow was a goal. Farm drainage is slowing the flow, as it is designed to remove ½ inch of rain per day. Cities, parking lots, roads, farmyards are designed to drain up to 2 inches per hour. This is 96 times faster than farmland drainage.
Water storage is another buzz word these days. After a heavy rain, many of the drained wetlands refill with rain to hold water temporary. Many times, in the recent past up to half of our fields have been covered with water. You can’t hold much water if the fields are full before the rain.
Catch and release, is the answer, not hold and store. As an example you must drain your sink to be able to refill it. You can’t hold water permanently on the land if you want to make room for the next rain.
According to The Free Press, on the Ditch 35, a farmer on the county board said, “Something needs to be done with the ditch to stop the erosion and sediment now going into the ditch and eventually into rivers.” Tiling and drainage reduces erosion, especially highly erosive surface erosion.
He and others should know how much farmers have reduced erosion with all the dollars and projects such as terraces, buffers, ravine protection and others have been done by the soil conservation service SCS and the NRCS through the decades. So much sediment has been reduced since pre-agricultural times that the lower Mississippi River is considered sediment starved due to these sediment reductions.
Research also shows that up to 80% of the sediment comes from stream banks, and near channel sources, not from farmland. As mentioned in the above research. Increased precipitation is the problem which can’t be controlled by a ditch, farmer, or anyone.
It is controlled by Mother Nature. The more it rains, the more runoff we are going to have, either in drainage systems or in surface runoff. It must go somewhere. A well designed drainage system can reduce problems both in cities and rural.
One of the largest places for water storage is in the flood plain, which has been severely reduced along the river in the name of flood control. This is a permanent loss of water storage.
Draining of wetlands is a temporary reduction in storage so they can hold more later. Please let’s work to understand the problem first and come up with common sense solutions that actually work.
Greg Mikkelson is a Lake Crystal farmer and is with the Minnesota Natural Resources Coalition.
