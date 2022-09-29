The Sept. 18 Free Press article “Cold Cash” concerning the All Seasons Arena (ASA) was interesting but served to beg a larger question. That question is to Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz and the board of the ASA: Why did you wait until the last minute to resolve an issue whose sunset has been known for years?
First, everyone needs to understand the history of the ASA and its funding mechanisms. The Mankato Area Arena Inc. (MAAI) a Minnesota non-profit corporation negotiated a bank loan from First National Bank of Mankato along with all six commercial banks in Mankato in 1979. The loan was for $500,000 (9.8% interest) and was used to purchase the Mankato Ice Palace (a single sheet of ice facility), a for profit corporation.
When this debt was retired, the agreement was that MAAI would surrender the title to the new owners. The owners were Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County and Skyline. ISD77 was given the operational responsibility and contracted through the Mankato Area Recreational Council (MARC).
In the Memorandum Agreement Recitals, the first recital states “The parties agree that the Mankato Ice Palace is an ASSET to the citizens living within the boundaries of the governmental units involved in this Agreement.”
Second, the success in the operations of the ASA warranted the construction of a second sheet of ice in 1996. The funding mechanism is both creative and incredible. The cost of the second sheet of ice was $1.6 million with a $75,000 contingency.
Here is the break down. Mankato Area Hockey Association would contribute $225,000 cash along with a fund drive of $415,000, Minnesota State University/ISD77 lease guarantee of $375,000, Mankato Figure Skaters $25,000, North Mankato/Nicollet County $95,000, Mankato/Blue Earth County $290,000 and last but not least Mighty Ducks Grant Award $250,000.
The user groups paid for nearly 75% of the second sheet of ice! The often overlooked “user” is as much (or more) an owner than the governing bodies!
Third, along comes 2007 and capital intensive improvements are needed, such as dehumidification, floor replacement, refrigeration replacement. The total cost is $1.4 million. However, the ASA Capital Improvement Fund donates $350,000. So, the bonded 15 year debt is $1,061,048 or a total principle and interest of $106,000 per year to be shared by Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County and Skyline. Nicollet County dropped out. This debt was paid off in 2021.
Fourth, as early as 2016, questions were being raised because of discussions at the board level, that the school districts in general were getting out of these ‘outside the traditional role of school district’ operational contracts meaning, ASA.
Therefore, in 2017 the board voted to have an appraisal of the ASA done to establish “value.” The appraisal gave the ASA a value of $7,605,000 less the debt of $480,000 for a value of $7,125,000. So, when Administrator Arntz “doesn’t hide her frustration” and says “It’s disappointing … Pat signed off on that agreement five days before he retired”… is incredibly naïve and misleading.
If anyone knows Pat Hentges, he is not a last minute decision maker! We, as a board and Pat, were well aware of the ISD 77 thinking three years prior to the event!
On Sept. 12, 2018, I wrote this note to Jared Larson the ASA manager: “At some point between the owners being out of debt (2021) or being asked to go back in to debt, things may fall apart. Combine this with the school districts that are potentially getting out of managing outside entities, things could look much different in a few years than they do now.”
That was four years ago. Administrator Arntz needs to apologize to Pat Hentges. He did not come up with this idea five days prior to her arrival, it was a work in progress for a long time. He handed Arntz the management of a 43 year old asset worth $7 million, of which Mankato owns 64.74%.
On March 23, 2021, I reached out to Administrator Arntz. This is what I wrote: “Therefore, if you ever want the history of the organization (ASA) and how it evolved to this juncture, please feel free to reach out to me for additional strategic information.” No meeting occurred. The ASA is an asset, if you treat it like a liability it will never grow or improve. If you treat an asset like an opportunity, it will grow.
Fifth, with regard to Skyline and Eagle Lake. Skyline has earned the right to walk away. Their village is land locked, it is mature and cannot grow and there is zero commercial opportunity.
Eagle Lake on the other hand, has growth potential. By and large they use Mankato for waste water treatment, employment opportunity, additional fire protection, hospitals, schools, shopping, entertainment … much like North Mankato.
Sixth, in July of 2013 Don Schumacher of the National Sports Commission was hired to study the Mankato area for all sports. Several years later, Don said to me, from the very beginning of the study, Mankato only needed one more sheet of ice and a swimming facility.
Lastly, Administrator Arntz and the ASA Board of Directors should say thanks to MAHA, MSU, ISD77, figure skaters, public skaters, leagues, to the moms and dads and grandparents who bought tickets, concessions, made cash contributions all of which were used to fund and operate this asset.
Mankato should say thanks to the ASA for turning over their best customer MSU to the Civic Center to help subsidize that facility's operational losses. There is no doubt in my mind that what is at stake here … is not who may or may not be on board for future ice in this region but … leadership.
Bob Freyberg is the past chair of the ASA board from 2014-2018 and past councilman for Mankato and North Mankato. He lives in North Mankato.
