Electronic pull tabs are under attack at the state Capitol…again.
Just two years ago, powerful special interest groups and politicians introduced a misguided plan to eliminate electronic pull tabs.
After passing the state House in 2021, a bill that would have eliminated e-pull tabs in their current form failed to pass the Senate after a massive public outcry from charities and the bar and restaurant workers that administer e-pull tab games.
Fast forward to 2023 and the same powerful special interests and politicians are at it again with a new provision in the House omnibus tax bill that would eliminate e-pull tabs in their current form. Such a drastic change would render all current e-pull tab games illegal.
This time around, the insiders in St. Paul are misleading legislators about a recent Minnesota Court of Appeals decision that they falsely claim necessitates legislative action. The truth is the Court of Appeals ruling did not require any legislative action. In fact, the Court of Appeals ruled that current games were legal.
To be sure, any removal of existing game features would inevitably lead to a massive reduction in revenue, which would be devastating to charities and their small business partners in Mankato and across the state.
Since their inception in 2012, e-pull tabs have delivered a dependable revenue source for many local charities and their small business partners. Here in the Mankato area, e-pull tabs have benefitted several charities such as Govenaires Drum & Bugle Corps, the Mankato Area Hockey Association, the Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association, the Lake Washington Improvement Association, VFW Post 950 and Mankato Eagles Aerie 269.
Without the revenue generated by e-pull tabs, these charities would be forced to make draconian cuts to critical programs. Without the revenue produced by e-pull tabs, the local bars, restaurants and veterans’ clubs that administer the games would find it much harder to make ends meet.
In 2021, Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, stood strong against the proposed elimination of e-pull tabs. Sen. Frentz wrote, “Our office has received a lot of questions and emails regarding the proposed ‘e-tabs’ change. I do not support these proposed changes to our current e-tab law. My concern is it could produce a decrease in the funds that flow through the e-tabs to our charities. These sales also help the venues that sell e-tabs, like restaurants, bars, VFW's etc. Given the hit a lot of our bars and restaurants have taken during COVID, we should be as supportive as we can.”
In March of this year, Frentz said he didn’t “want to do things that reduce the revenue to our charitable organizations.”
We need Sen. Frentz and our other elected officials in St. Paul to stand strong with us in defense of our charities. To that end, we need Sen. Frentz and our other representatives in St. Paul to fight for us. Please call Sen. Frentz today: Tell him to stand with our local charities and their small business partners in defense of e-pull tabs.
The future of our Mankato charities and their small business partners depends on it.
John Lamm, Mankato, is gambling manager of the Lake Washington Improvement Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.