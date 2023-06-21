In 2011, Eric Dyson was the keynote speaker of the Pan-African Week at Minnesota State University. In his speech, Dyson struggled to pronounce “Mankato;” it was probably his first time saying the word.
Dyson is not the only one unfamiliar with the word Mankato and to an extent the town itself. Go to the south, you will be surprised that Minnesota itself is less known.
But to those of us shaped by this incredible town, Mankato is more than a small town with unfamiliar name. It is a town into which the true sense of community is embedded, where people tend to strangers from all over the world. It is a town that values kindness and embraces culture no matter the origin and rallies around its flagship university as its source of diversity, community and excellence.
Mankato is the epitome of excellence in higher education in a small town if resources are properly allocated to it. MSU instilled in me rigor in education, perseverance in the pursuit of one’s dream, and equity and fairness in life.
It was at MSU that I found my love for data. I remember the first management course I took with Professor Queen Brooke centered on data analytics with Excel. I realized then the education offered at this university does prepare the student for the real-life experience.
It was at MSU I learned how to hedge risks in investments from my banking and institutional finance courses with Professor Harold Thiewes. The learned knowledge helped get a coveted internship at Morgan Stanley.
It was at MSU I was exposed to econometrics for the first time. I learnt how to conduct multi-variate regression analyses and learned programming with e-views. This made me appreciate how applied statistics can inform policy makers for decision making.
This paved the way for my career choice in converging my interests for both data and economics/finance. The knowledge was part of the reason I was among the 10% selected out of all who applied to attend Johns Hopkins University, where I obtained an applied economics degree.
It was also in the same course I realized policy has to be informed and backed by strong data and made me realize to be a leader, I need to understand not only the data but also how to drive a policy implementation, which later encouraged me to attend the Harvard University John Kennedy School of Government and obtained its coveted public policy degree.
Before Harvard and Hopkins, it was MSU that instilled in me the prestigious knowledge I needed to thrive. I might have perfected my skills in data, investment, economic analyses along the way but the seed was planted at MSU and the rigor required to succeed encouraged me to always apply my best and full effort to every endeavor I undertake.
It was at MSU I learned what it means to be responsible and independent. In my third year at MSU, I interned at Morgan Stanley in Rochester (45 minutes from Mankato). Waking up at 5 a.m. in the morning to get to Rochester in a car I bought at $600 (drive above 45 mph and it will start making an annoying noise) but was fully proud of because I earned it.
I learned driving while most people were sleeping that success comes in many ways and you fight for it. I impressed Morgan Stanley enough to get a full offer upon graduation.
So before Morgan Stanley, Deloitte and now the Pentagon, it was MSU. It was there that everything I learned today started. I perfected many and added new ones along the way, but the skills I learned at MSU stayed with me along the way.
When I conduct a moving average and autoregressive regression analysis today in the office to determine a more efficient budget execution and reallocation, yes I use Stata, but it was the econometrics class at MSU that paved the way. When I use PowerBI to conduct visual analytics and brief senior leaders, it was the management course at MSU that got me to love Excel and its advanced analytics functions.
Mankato is the start for so many. A small town with deep community values that embraces everyone. I formed lifelong friendships with so many. A population that comes running towards strangers and shows them what it means to be a community member like Warren and Gail Taylor showed me.
Souleymane Toure is the budget analytics head at the Air Force Investment Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.