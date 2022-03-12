I have worked in the meat packing industry for more than 23 years, with three different companies in three states.
Ron Yezzi’s column about the state of the Republican Party cannot go unanswered.
The idea that he puts forward takes freedoms away by thinking government knows best. These are the tenets of the Democratic Party that would seem to believe that the American citizens are unable to make good informed decisions for themselves.
This is an uninformed statement as the country has given all people the ability to be successful. Mistakes can and are made, however one can learn from them and recover according to their own talent. Has this country made mistakes? Yes, it has, but I know of no other nation that has admitted their mistakes and works to correct them.
Talk about sacrificing principles, if it weren’t for the minority Republicans, the Civil Rights Bill of 1964 would not have been passed. The Democrats out numbered the Republicans 73 to 27. All 27 Republicans voted to end the filibuster and pass the bill, a total of 71 for and 29 against. The filibuster lasted 60 Senate working days. Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey and Illinois Sen. Everett Dirkson worked together to get this done.
Also, are you attacking Christianity? This nation has been blessed to have freedom of religion and their work and generosity has been in the forefront to help all people, and they don’t ask what is your race or nationality. And this is from all Christian denominations.
Whether you hate President Donald Trump or support him, there were many positive accomplishments that the current administration has totally wrecked. My opinion of President Trump was that he got many of unneeded regulations removed so the American citizen could flourish.
Has he got some drawbacks? Absolutely, by jumping to attack someone that disagrees with him in that area, he is thin skinned. This takes away from the positives that were accomplished. They include energy independence, getting some of the Arab nations to work with Israel, and bringing jobs back to America.
We must remember that government is not the solution. Keep government out of the way and this country flourishes with talents to forge ahead. All people are essential to the success of America, whether sweeping floors, running a combine, driving a semi, running a soup kitchen; and giving opportunities to succeed to all races and nationalities, according to their talents .
Yezzi’s paragraph about Trump and Trump wannabees reflects what the Democrats are doing now, namely implementing restrictive rules, stifling our country and its many talents. I don’t think that this administration has any idea the pain that has already been inflicted on our nation.
The filibuster has been defended and used by the Democrats for years. Now that it has been turned around, they want change. Remember, what goes around comes around.
Each and every president has the opportunity to nominate jurists that have their liberal or conservative philosophy. Following the Constitution is very important, and we have the best in the world to keep America great. Both parties have confirmed or nullified nominees for years.
Whether I agree with all their decisions, I firmly believe that following the Constitution is imperative.
I fully respect Mr. Yezzi’s right to have his opinion. Mine is another point of view.
Fred Lenz is president of St. James Bus Service Inc. He lives in St. James.
