Supportive, safe and inclusive learning environments are central to Mankato Area Public Schools. Each school day, dedicated and professional staff work to ensure students are cared for, listened to and safe.
Deliberate efforts are in place to help prevent, flag and manage inappropriate behavior through a restorative approach that holds students accountable in a respectful and dignified manner.
Eliminating bullying in our schools is everyone’s goal, and Mankato Area Public Schools has comprehensive school-wide positive behavior intervention supports and social-emotional learning curriculum at all grade levels to help accomplish this shared endeavor. Proactive and intentional work in these areas is ongoing.
Over the past few years, we have increased student support staff to work with individual students and groups in the area of social-emotional learning. Additional strategies include teaming up with community partners and training all staff to intervene when inappropriate behavior is observed. The nature of the work is ongoing and school officials are committed to working with all stakeholders.
Each of us can play an important role in achieving student well-being, positive outcomes and community solutions.
Required, ongoing accountability reporting tracks schools’ progress in these areas. Mankato Area Public Schools is continuing to show positive results.
We are fortunate to live in communities where the social and emotional well-being of children is a shared value, and communication between families and schools is imperative in our work to raise healthy kids. When bullying is suspected or whenever there are concerns, it’s important to share that information so appropriate next steps can be taken.
Communication is key to prevention. Reports can be made to any school official, in writing or in person. Mankato Area Public Schools’ bullying/harassment reporting form is available at isd77.org.
It’s a privilege to serve students, families and the community. Together, we can continue to promote positive social, emotional and behavioral skills for our students while working for positive outcomes that include a safe and supportive learning environment.
Scott Hare is director of student support services for Mankato Area Public Schools.
