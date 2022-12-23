‘Tis the season of giving. Food drives. Coat drives. Toy drives. All to ensure that those less fortunate in our community, particularly the children, have a little bit of cheer during the holidays. The same scenario plays out year after year.
The generosity of this community in addressing basic needs is a band aid. Charity does nothing to fundamentally change the economic circumstances that drive the need.
At an event recently, hosted by the Greater Mankato United Way, the policy and research director from the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) Minnesota presented data on the well-being of children in our region. The theme of the event was “our families with children are struggling.”
The CDF’s economic stability indicator tool was used to show the gap between low wages and a basic needs budget. The scenario profiled was a single parent with two children under four living in Blue Earth County. It clearly showed the mismatch between income and expenses and taxes, with and without potential benefits from public assistance programs.
Expenses and taxes were estimated at $5,170 per month. A parent would need to work 40 hours a week at an hourly wage of $32.31 or an annual salary of $62,040 to cover all expenses.
The Living Wage Calculator, created by a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, categorizes 14 occupational areas with a typical annual salary below $62,000. The lowest paying occupations come as no surprise: food preparation and serving related ($28,655), personal care and services ($31,308), health care support ($33,331), and building and grounds keeping ($34,668). These are occupations in our community that we all know do not pay a basic-cost-of-living wage.
Public assistance programs do help, but they come with a cost.
Despite the fact that we have an economic structure that guarantees economic instability, the shame and blame for needing public assistance falls solely on the individual seeking assistance.
The time spent applying for and maintaining eligibility for public assistance programs is not only emotionally draining, but time-consuming. Public assistance programs come with a lot of rules, with penalties for noncompliance. How those “rules” are applied may depend upon individual workers discretion.
Recipients of assistance (and charity) must routinely humble themselves to stay in the good graces of the decision-makers who control their and their children’s fate. Furthermore, any change in income or other life circumstances can mean disrupting the very tenuous economic survival pieced together through work, public assistance and charity.
The way that we measure and report economic insecurity contributes to the “struggle.” Our focus is on the “rate of poverty.”
In the United States we use an absolute measure of poverty called the poverty thresholds, the Official Poverty Measure (OPM). Poverty thresholds are the dollar amounts used to determine poverty status that only take into account family size and composition. If a family’s total income is less than the family’s threshold, then that family and every individual in it is considered “in poverty.” Thus, make $1 more than the family’s threshold, and for statistical purposes, the family is not “poor.”
The problem is further compounded by the practice of setting the thresholds absurdly low.
The 2022 poverty threshold for a family of four, two parents and two children is $27,479. And that single parent with two children profiled by the CDF, their poverty threshold is $21,831.
Remember this the next time you read that childhood poverty rate went up or down. Just because a family is not officially counted living “in poverty,” it does not mean that they are not poor or not struggling to just survive.
The United States introduced the Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM) to address some of the limitation of the OPM. Most notably, it factors in the value of government assistance programs, work, medical and other expenses, and takes into account geographic differences. One of the benefits of the SPM is that it sheds light on the impact of specific governmental programs in reducing “poverty.”
The dip in the childhood poverty rate from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021, recently reported in The Free Press, is largely attributed to pandemic response changes in the federal Child Tax Credit, including the option of monthly payments.
We should not delude ourselves into thinking that the more expansive federal Child Tax Credit eradicated poverty for 4.5 percent of America’s children. Nor, that millions more children not officially deemed poor, are not living impoverished lives.
However, we do know that progressive tax policy, such as a fully refundable Child Tax Credit available through monthly installments, did contribute to decreasing some economic hardship.
Our children living in poverty is not inevitable, it is a collective choice.
The gifts children living in basic-cost-of-living-burdened families really need are not the kind that comes through food, coat and toy donations once a year during the season of giving. What they need are public policies and investments that address the root causes of why their parents, many working 40-plus hours a week, cannot make ends meet in the first place.
Nancy M. Fitzsimons, PhD, MSW, LISW, is a professor of Social Work at Minnesota State University. She can be reached at Nancy.fitzsimons@mnsu.edu
