I am writing to clarify the recent controversy between the North Mankato City Council and the Civic & Commerce Association.
Fun Days is the oldest and largest quality of life event co-sponsored by the Civic & Commerce Association and the city of North Mankato. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the city in the interest of its citizens and as good stewards of city funds that we do our due diligence to assure that all our partners and vendors, including our volunteer organizations — Business on Belgrade and Connecting Commerce — remain effective and viable.
After unsuccessful electronic and verbal attempts to engage Civic & Commerce board members, the city made a formal, written request to the seven board members of Civic & Commerce on Aug. 12. We requested updates on the legal status of the organization, any tax filings, certificate of liability insurance, and annual budget and a copy of the organizations enabling documents/bylaws.
Of equal importance, this was done to assure the city has representation on the board and is involved in decision making when it comes to events the city provides services and financial support. This letter was issued after it was determined that our city liaison had stopped attending the Civic & Commerce meetings, unbeknownst to the council.
This was certainly unfortunate during this time of transition and could have been addressed immediately, had I known. However, that is also why we requested in the letter to have two city representatives included on the board going forward, reviving a historic precedent.
At no time was there any intention by the city for a “takeover” of this cherished 57-year-old community celebration or to undermine a 75-year-old premier community volunteer organization. Our goal has always been to ensure the viability of the organization and understand the capacity and intentions of their leadership and other volunteers. However, after sending the written request and additional attempts to engage board members, the city’s position changed.
Understanding that a July event needs an extended time for pre-planning, and that deadlines to ensure vendor and band participation be secured in a timely fashion, a second meeting was again formally requested. At that time several of the board members were in attendance and the city’s liaison expressed our desire to continue to partner with Civic & Commerce, but in a scaled-back role due to our concern with the leadership going forward due to their lack of open communication.
This obviously led to our current discord.
We all realize this has been an emotional time for the Civic & Commerce association, so it is unfortunate that none of the seven contacted board members responded to our communication attempts or formal written request until our council meeting on Dec. 6.
Had they done so there would have been no need for the vitriol expressed. The city remains open to working with the board members on the Fun Days event if the board members are so willing.
I have reached out to a former Civic & Commerce chair to re-establish those lines of communication, as the city continues to value their partnership. I hope they will reconsider their position and re-engage for the benefit of the North Mankato community.
Dr. Mark Dehen is the mayor of North Mankato.
