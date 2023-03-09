On Feb. 21 I spoke at the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners meeting, representing 74 residents of Lyra, Rapidan, Decoria and Beauford townships as well as citizens of Good Thunder. The topic of my presentation was the violations of the conditional use permit that is held by the MFS Recycling facility located in section one of Lyra Township.
Permit PC 35-21 was approved by the planning commission on Oct. 6, 2021 and by the County Board on Oct. 19, 2021. As part of the application process, on page 2 items No. 1 and No. 2 state there is a need for a source separated organic material recycling facility in Blue Earth County.
No one would disagree with that, but why is material coming into the site from Wisconsin and Iowa? How does that benefit the residents of Blue Earth County? The products that are imported are some of the nastiest smelling products the site receives.
It consists of so-called composted manure from Wisconsin and fish/pet food byproduct from Iowa. One has to wonder what is wrong with those products that they have to ship them so far to get rid of them.
As part of the finding of fact in the planning commission’s recommendation for permit approval on page 12, item j. clearly states the proposed use will not be injurious to the use and enjoyment of other properties in the immediate vicinity of the site.
There are several major issues with this site that are either injurious or impede the enjoyment of the surrounding properties, with odor being the biggest one. As one resident so accurately described it, “It’s a smell straight from the bowels of hell.”
I talked to a custom applicator that spreads the finished product on fields for producers. He told me his operators call it “the smell of death.” Rich Hirstein, who is the site manager who has been hired by the new ownership, was quoted at the Lyra township board meeting on Feb. 20. He said: “I have to put my shoes in a plastic bag before I get in my car to leave the site. If I don’t, the inside of my vehicle smells terrible.”
This is a smell that is present 24/7. It just depends on wind direction as to who is going to get the worst of it. On still nights when the wind isn’t blowing it hovers over the whole area even at 15 degrees below zero.
A resident of the neighborhood planned a class reunion at his home last summer, but had to cancel it due to the smell. Another resident planned a 40th birthday party for a Saturday evening. Shortly after the guests arrived the wind direction changed. The guests soon got back in their cars and left because of the smell.
You can not open the windows on your house if you are downwind. It can even seep through closed windows if the wind is strong enough. Outdoor activities are at risk because the wind can change direction during the day and suddenly you are overcome with the stench.
The residents understand that county staff has put a lot of time and effort into this site trying to get it to work with no notable results. After 14 months of waiting patiently, as we were told to do, it is time for the commissioners who represent us to do their duty. Pull the permit and shut the site down.
Sometimes in life, ideas and projects fail for a variety of reasons. The facility was shut down a few years ago because of odor and possible water contamination.
This project has failed multiple times and it is time to shut it down for good.
It is obvious that this site is not able to coexist with its neighbors. My family has lived and farmed our farm, which is adjacent to the site, since 1874. We have survived droughts, the depression and two world wars. I think my family and the rest of our neighbors have the right to use, enjoy, and maintain our properties without having to put up with the smell, flies and trash that continues to come from the compost site.
Dan FitzSimmons lives near Good Thunder.
