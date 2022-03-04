More than 120 years ago when North Mankato was founded, it established a five-member council to represent the 900-some people who lived in the town.
Today, North Mankato’s population is nearing 15,000. Yet, it still has a five-member City Council. Many cities start talking about an expanded city council once populations top 10,000 people. And this might be the time to start the discussion.
Across the river, Mankato has a seven-member City Council. Just to the north, the 11,000 population city of St. Peter has a seven-member City Council.
As cities develop, it’s usually good to have a variety of voices and input on the city council to give direction to the city administrator. Now, with five members, a simple majority of three people can set the direction for the city. With a seven-member council, that fourth vote is needed to set a direction. It would also open up two more positions that add more voices.
Maybe now is not the time to add two more positions, but at some point, discussions should begin about enlarging the council. Five people representing 900 people back in 1900 probably worked very well. Five people trying to represent more than 14,000 people is a much tougher job.
Incumbency also seems to help members of small city councils get re-elected. So the variety of voices advising city staff and setting the direction for the city has been limited to the same 3-4 people on the council for many years.
Expanding representation in North Mankato could bring new voices to the table. The city, like others across the state, is becoming more diverse. A seven-member council could include some of that diversity.
If the city’s past elections were lacking candidates, it might not be a good time to suggest expanding representation. But for the past decade, there have been plenty of people putting their hat in the ring.
A quick look at other North Mankato boards shows that the Planning Commission and Port Authority have seven-member boards. If those lower committees have that much representation, it begs the question of why the main City Council doesn’t have seven members.
Will it result in better representation? Possibly. Will it get more of a variety of voices at the table? Definitely. In the least, it is something the council should discuss.
And if pursued, it might well be worth a change in the city charter. If anything, the question should be asked: How long will a five-member council be enough to represent the population of the city — when it’s 15,000? 25,000? 50,000? It won’t hurt to have that discussion.
Greg Abbott is a former North Mankato Planning Commission and Port Authority member. He lives in North Mankato.
