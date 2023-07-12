Like so many other Americans, I reacted with a mix of sadness, anger, worry and dismay on when I learned of the Supreme Court’s decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis, which struck down a Colorado law intended to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) Americans from discrimination.
Citing the right to free speech, the court’s majority opinion, authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, argued that Lorie Smith, a Colorado-based web designer, was simply exercising a constitutional right when she refused to build a wedding website for an engaged same-sex couple. “All manner of speech,” Gorsuch wrote, “from ‘pictures, films, paintings, drawings, and engravings,’ to ‘oral utterance and the printed word’ — qualify for the First Amendment’s protections; no less can hold true when it comes to speech like Ms. Smith’s conveyed over the Internet.”
I am no constitutional scholar, so I will not pretend to understand all of the legal intricacies of the court’s decision, nor will I claim that the court erred in any strictly legal sense — I will leave such considerations to the scores of legal experts who will no doubt debate the 303 Creative decision for years to come.
As a sociologist who specializes in LGBTQ+ families, though, I do have a good idea of how we might reasonably expect the decision to impact LGBTQ+ individuals and couples: based on systematic research conducted by myself and many other social scientists, I think it is quite reasonable to expect that LGBTQ+ people will suffer significant social and psychological harm as a consequence of the court’s decision.
Especially following Justice Clarence Thomas’ comments last summer that the court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges “should be reconsidered,” many LGBTQ+ people and their allies were already concerned that marriage equality may soon be challenged at the court, and Friday’s decision is likely to exacerbate those concerns, quite rightly in my opinion.
No one can yet say for sure whether the 303 Creative decision has laid the groundwork for marriage equality or other LGBTQ+ rights to be rolled back. At a minimum, though, we can say that the decision has contributed to an already-hostile environment for the LGBTQ+ community.
Indeed, according to the Human Rights Campaign, in 2023 alone, over 520 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced to state legislatures across the country, and over 70 have been enacted thus far.
In this context, it is not only easy but actually quite logical for LGBTQ+ individuals and couples to feel as though they are under attack or to conclude that they simply are not welcome as members of society. Now, on top of this, the Supreme Court’s 303 Creative ruling means that they must also worry about the threat of legal discrimination any time they need goods or services.
To be sure, LGBTQ+ people have long lived with the threat of discrimination, but the Court’s ruling legitimizes such discrimination within the marketplace and strips LGBTQ+ people of the right to redress when it occurs.
If you are not LGBTQ+ yourself, or you do not hold a marginalized identity of any kind, it may be difficult to understand what this can look like in a person’s day-to-day life. The next time you leave home and head out to seek good or services — the next time you go to the grocery store or call someone about home repairs, for example — try to imagine what it would feel like to know that you may not get the goods or services you want, that you may be explicitly told this business does not serve “your kind.” Imagine the worry and anxiety this might create, how your thoughts might race and your hands might turn clammy as you enter a store or restaurant.
Now, try to imagine what effects this might have for your health and happiness when compounded over a lifetime. This is what epidemiologist Ilan Meyer has influentially termed “minority stress,” which refers to the particular forms of stress that members of stigmatized groups experience. Chronic forms of minority stress are induced by social practices and policies that mark some as different and unequal, and the Supreme Court’s decision in the 303 Creative case makes it legally permissible for a wide range of businesses to treat LGBTQ+ differently by denying them equal access to goods and services.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor acknowledged this clearly when she wrote, in her dissenting opinion, “Discrimination is not simply dollars and cents, hamburgers and movies; it is the humiliation, frustration, and embarrassment that a person must surely feel when he is told that he is unacceptable as a member of the public because of his social identity…This ostracism, this otherness, is among the most distressing feelings that can be felt by our social species.”
To anyone who has experienced it firsthand, it is likely unsurprising that minority stress is closely linked to both psychological distress and physical health problems. Indeed, numerous studies have shown that LGBTQ+ people who experience minority stress are at a greater risk of depression, anxiety, suicidality, and poor self-rated health but also pneumonia, tuberculosis, and cancer, among many other outcomes.
Although no one LGBTQ+ person may experience any of these outcomes as a direct result of the 303 Creative decision, the Supreme Court nevertheless upheld and legitimized precisely the kind of discriminatory social environment that fosters them.
I cannot say whether the 1st Amendment does or does not promise businessowners and service-providers the right to deny LGBTQ+ individuals and couples goods and services, but I feel confident in saying that extending such a right, as the Supreme Court has, will harm the safety and well-being of many LGBTQ+ Americans.
At the outset of a difficult Pride month, I can only hope that this decision will spur many to fight even harder for a more welcoming and equitable society.
Aaron Hoy, Ph.D, is the author of The Social Science of Same-Sex Marriage: LGBT People and Their Relationships in the Era of Marriage Equality (2022, Routledge). He is an associate professor at Minnesota State University and lives in Mankato.
