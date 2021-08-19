In February 2021, President Joe Biden called for the development of a “root causes strategy” to address the problem of migration from Central America. Vice President Kamala Harris has done far more to discover root causes than congressional Republicans, who seem committed to blaming poor and disposed migrants rather than the free-trade policies that have gutted Central American economies and fueled corruption.
The fruits of Harris’s efforts were made public on July 29 in the Biden-Harris administration’s Strategy to Address the Root Causes of Migration in Central America. That strategy rests upon five “pillars” emphasizing an end to violence and corruption and promoting human rights.
The strategy is a vast improvement over the previous administration, who hoped a policy of cruelty would deter immigration, but it still leaves much to be desired. Violence and corruption are effects, not causes. To get at the roots, they need to dig deeper.
Since 2012, I’ve made more than a dozen trips to Central American and Caribbean nations. I’ve asked many of the same questions Harris has been trying to answer. Working with a respected human rights organization, I’ve spoken to dozens of community and civic organizations, talked to hundreds of people, including some who have been deported from the U.S., some who have lost family members, and many who are considering making the trip in spite of the dangers.
To get at the root causes of migration means getting at the root causes of violence and corruption. I wish I could say that I had an easy answer. I don’t. We hear it all the time, from nearly everyone: es complicado. It’s complicated.
My last trip to Central America started a few days after Biden and Harris released their strategy. We spent 10 days in rural Honduras, one of the most dangerous places in the world, where human rights defenders and environmentalists are killed with shocking regularity. We talked to small farmers, journalists and laborers. We met with Indigenous peoples on the Caribbean coast and in the mountains. We asked: What can the United States do to mitigate the violence, combat corruption and stem the flow of outward migration?
We got two clear answers.
First, we need to end funding for military and state security forces. Currently, the U.S. policy is to curtail funding only for units that are directly linked to human rights abuses. But that approach has proven ineffective. In one instance, as we met in an encampment with a community terrorized by security forces and paramilitary groups, a drone flew overhead, taking pictures of those who dared to speak out against the police. “That drone,” we were told, “was paid for by your country.”
If we were confident that such aid would go to fighting gangs, that would be one thing. Every indication we have, however, is that the guns, training, and drones we supply are used against activists, organizers and political opponents.
The second ask is tougher. Not just military aid but economic aid needs to be cut off. Having lunch with a nice couple in the airport on my way home from San Pedro de Sula, they were shocked at the suggestion. “Wouldn’t that hurt the people there? What about the poor communities that need that aid?”
I assure you, that aid is not getting to the ordinary people of Honduras. If U.S. aid were cut off, it wouldn’t impact the communities migrants come from. If aid were building schools, or hospitals, or creating jobs, we wouldn’t have a migration crisis.
The aid instead fuels massive development projects like hydroelectric dams, which don’t help people in poor neighborhoods or rural communities. Instead, these projects fuel corruption as powerful elites compete to cash in. Shady deals and opaque agreements line the pockets of the few, while deforesting hills and browning rivers. Those who assert their constitutional rights and struggle to keep their lands and protect their waters are subjected to state sponsored terror and violence.
I don’t pretend to be an expert on Honduras, Nicaragua, Oaxaca or any of the other places I have visited while acting as a human rights observer. But you don’t need to be an expert to listen to what local people are asking for.
These aren’t my ideas. They come straight from those who suffer the most at the hands of a violent and corrupt system. The only way to end the corruption and stem the violence, to implement the Biden-Harris Strategy, is to cut off the deepest root: End the security aid. End the economic aid.
James Dimock is a human rights activist and organizer. He has taught communication and advocacy at Minnesota State University since 2002.
