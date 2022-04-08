What is the current status of the Democratic Party?
Given what we know, given the ideals of U.S. democracy, and given the need for adaptation to social change, the Democratic Party has been the party of progress since the 1930s.
It’s at the continuing forefront of three great waves of political progress: increasing the well-being of everyday people, the civil rights movement, and the environmental movement.
Well-being of everyday people
Democrats have been the driving force in establishing and preserving government agencies and laws that serve common needs: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, ACA, VA health care, FDIC, CDC, FEMA, welfare protections, unemployment compensation, minimum wage laws, workplace safety, job retraining, collective bargaining protections, public education, public transportation, roads, bridges, water treatment, consumer product safety, farm subsidies, rural electrification, rural broadband, reducing income inequality, financial assistance and science-based guidance during the pandemic, saving democracy from insurrection, and more (including goals of lower prescription drug prices, universal health care, expanded child care, paid parental leave, student financial aid, reasonable gun control, and reducing influence of big money in politics).
Civil rights movements
The primary leaders of civil rights movements are persons who stand up to demand their equal rights that U.S. democracy promises but does not provide.
As a political party, Democrats strongly support their efforts — whether it’s fighting racism, gaining equal rights for women, or establishing LGBTQ rights.
Support for: One person-one vote, ending everyday discrimination against people of color, just treatment of immigrants, more just law enforcement, eliminating systemic injustices, affirmative action, respectful treatment in workplaces, equal pay for equal work, Title IX, the right to abortion, same sex marriage — and, equally importantly, fighting reactionary Republican strategies in opposition to them.
Environmental movements
Science-based social policy is the foundation of the contemporary environmental movement that began in the 1960s.
As scientific knowledge of massive threats posed by pollution, and climate change increased, the movement has demanded change.
Again, the Democratic Party has continually pushed for solutions. (Democratic Platform 2020: Combating the climate crisis and pursuing environmental justice)
The Democrats’ problem
So why is it that, with all these great accomplishments and goals, Democrats are not sweeping every election?
Problem 1: Loss of support from farmers and laborers.
We live in an intersecting world of enormous human opportunities due to our technological prowess.
But these opportunities and prowess come with a price — which we can’t overcome with outmoded notions of oversimplified traditional individualism, minimal government, and neglect.
Life is more complicated; we need more knowledge than ever before; and we need more adaptation to needed social change.
So, what does this mean in practice?
The bonding of many farmers and laborers with the liberally-oriented wing of the Democratic Party (1932-1955) has broken down largely because they don’t accept facets of both the civil rights and environmental movements.
Unfortunately, this then leads to job insecurity, feeling left out of national prosperity, loss of their sense of independence, and a devaluing of their way of life — for which they often blame liberal elites.
It’s not necessary; but it happens.
As a result, instead of adjusting to needed social changes, they empower reactionary, outdated Republican schemes undermining all three movements, thereby threatening our standing as a great nation and going against their own best interests.
Problem 2: Republican obstructionism
Republicans have found they can gain votes by making things worse, namely, by undermining all three progressive movements.
Problem 3: Exaggerations, with some grains of truth
Am I willing to say anything negative about Democrats?
Here are three exaggerations, with some grains of truth:
“It’s always easier to spend other people’s money;”
“Bureaucrats never see a regulation they don’t like;” and
“Letting the desire for perfection become the enemy of the good.”
The key here lies in recognizing grains of truth without being too caught up in exaggerations.
Regarding money, there’s always a problem of striking a proper balance between private needs or wants and public needs.
But clearly, private affluence in the U.S. is not in danger of disappearance because of excessive taxation.
And progressive taxation makes sense, because there are no wholly self-made individuals. Those who benefit most from what society makes possible should pay more in support of the common good.
Regarding regulations, you can’t evaluate them without considering the strength of reasons for proposing them.
And given we’re imperfect persons living in an imperfect world, we can’t attain perfection; but we can make things better.
That’s the mission of the Democratic Party.
Ron Yezzi, now emeritus professor of philosophy at Minnesota State University, taught courses in social and political philosophy. He lives in Mankato.
