By John English
I agree with Erin Guentzel's letter to the editor, published July 24, and that more consideration is needed on the proposed motor sports park at Eagle Lake, not only for environmental reasons, but also to consider the overall developmental impact on Eagle Lake itself.
I have not followed the proposal closely, but had understood from the reports I had seen that the idea was to develop a limited area off Blue Earth County Highway 86, to the northwest of Eagle Lake, a mile or so from the town, for local motor sports enthusiasts.
From the July 20 report in The Free Press, the proposal is for something much more extensive and intrusive. The large area involved can be clearly seen this year as it is a wheat field and stands out from the neighboring corn and soybean crops. On the east it borders Blue Earth County Road 27, starting by the Eagle Lake Cemetery and on the south it borders Highway 14 across from a residential section of the town.
The plan accompanying The Free Press report shows a layout that is very like a European-style Formula One racing circuit with a reported length of 3 miles. Assuming the track would be paved, and with the extensive pit area shown next to Highway 14, this must all be likely to entail an investment well in excess of $10 million.
The Free Press reports that no spaces for spectators are proposed. That though begs the question of how the substantial funds that will be necessary to maintain these facilities will be generated. Certainly not by the relatively limited number of local enthusiasts paying user fees during the summer months.
Any significant increase in traffic will raise questions about the adjacent exit to Highway 14 via Blue Earth County roads 17/27. Traffic coming from the proposed site must turn west towards Mankato and, since there is no acceleration lane, has to pull directly into lanes of traffic travelling at up to 70 mph where the sight line is poor as Highway 14 comes around a right hand bend and over a small hill.
Moreover, those wishing to travel east have to quickly cross both lanes to make a U-turn. In the morning and near dusk it can be very difficult to see smaller vehicles approaching at speed. Any events generating significant traffic might require police to control traffic to allow vehicles to get onto Highway 14 safely. A permanent solution would require substantial construction at the interchange.
With the proposed track running over more than 200 acres, much of the land will be effectively unused but still require some upkeep and maintenance. The track owner is sure to think about whether some way can be found to generate income from this otherwise vacant land.
In England, after World War II, a number of similar tracks were developed on disused military airfields. Over the years as racing has been discontinued or diminished some have converted some or all of their area into industrial sites justifying this on the grounds that the land now has minimal agricultural value but is well situated for commercial/industrial uses such as light industry or warehousing.
This is very likely to be a consideration on this site, if not immediately, then 10 or 20 years down the road.
For these reasons the Eagle Lake Council should be seriously considering the impact of such a potentially large development on the town. Its residential area is already expanding rapidly but its only restaurant has just closed. What sort of town do they want it to be by 2030 or 2050 and what sort of character should it have? How does the proposed motor sports park help in achieving those objectives?
With more than 200 acres being proposed to be converted to commercial/industrial use in the longer term, does the county foresee the urban area of Mankato effectively sprawling that far along Highway 14 or are they operating on the basis of Blue Earth County Road 12 being the eastern boundary?
Having agreed to the development of a major truck stop at the Highway 14/Blue Earth County Road 12 junction, the county now finds that they have little choice but to make a large investment in an expanded interchange. The same thing is almost certain to happen if the proposed sports park is developed at Eagle Lake.
Is this what we all want to see?
(John English completed a PhD in Ag. Economics at U of M in the late 1960s and went on to work at the World Bank for 32 years in rural and urban development, mainly in Southeast Asia and Africa. He lives in Madison Lake.)
